JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of collection and shipping, a nonprofit run by local student Yaro Hnatusko successfully shipped thousands of pounds of needed goods to Ukraine.

Photo: Yaro Hnatusko

Restore Ukraine was founded shortly after full-scale war broke out after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with the goal of returning residents of the country to a more comfortable standard of living. To meet those ends, a post by the nonprofit says 22,845 pounds of donated clothing and blankets were shipped to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

“The collection and delivery of warm clothing and blankets to Ukraine was a laborious undertaking,” the post said. “We connected a number of colleges, churches and other organizations to gather the necessary supplies. Thank you so much to everyone who supported us!”

Photo: Yaro Hnatusko

Donated goods were baled together and loaded into a shipping container before their journey across the world began. The container had to take a short hop to a shipping port before taking a long float over to Poland. After that, the container was transported hundreds of miles to reach Kharkiv, a heavily-bombed city in eastern Ukraine.

“In Kharkiv, all the items gathered by our friends in the USA were placed in another warehouse by Restore Ukraine staff members,” the post said. “These vital gifts from across the ocean have a brief journey ahead of them: inventory, sorting and delivery to the homes of Ukrainians who fled the war without possessions or valuables. They left their homes, belongings and memories in occupied territory — all of their lives, which had been happy until February 24, 2022. They require support now more than ever.”