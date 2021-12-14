Local non-profit initiates Tornado Disaster Recovery Fund to aid victims of deadly storms

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 13: In this aerial view, crews clear the rubble at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after it was destroyed by a tornado three days prior, on December 13, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes struck several Midwest states in the late evening on December 10, causing widespread destruction and multiple fatalities. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following a deadly tornado outbreak across the Mid-South, one locally-based non-profit is is doing its part to aid victims in the path of the storm.

The Coalition for Home Repair, which is headquartered in Jonesborough, has announced the organization is facilitating a Tornado Disaster recovery Fund.

Becca Davis, the Executive Director of the organization, told News Channel 11 that donations made will fund building materials and tools for repairing and rebuilding homes occupied by low-income households whose needs exceed resources provided by FEMA and insurance.

Those donating can choose which state their funds will directly aid.

According to a release, the Coalition launched a fund in September aimed directly at disaster recovery.

Since the fund’s founding, the organization has funded 15 projects in 10 states this fall. Davis said they only hope to increase those statistics with their latest recovery project.

“We’re really focused on the long-term recovery, so there are a lot of non-profits that are there immediately for the relief efforts and that is so needed, but when the media attention dies down and the donations stop coming in, those projects still need to go on for a long time,” said Davis. “It takes quite a while to rebuild homes.”

She said while other nonprofits provide funds for the initial disaster clean-up, the Coalition is focused on long-term disaster recovery.

Statistics from the release show more than 85 Coalition members repaired approximately 38,000 homes for 89,000 low-income people in 38 states in the last five years.

For questions and inquiries about donating to the fund, email Becca@CoalitionForHomeRepair.org.

To donate directly, click here.