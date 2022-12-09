JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Good Samaritans Ministries is helping low-income families in the Johnson City area get presents for Christmas.

The non-profit is hosting its Be a Light Marketplace on Friday and Saturday. The marketplace offers free gifts for families with children ages 17 and under.

Qualifying children are given a set amount of points to use as a budget as they pick out gifts.

Good Samaritan CEO and executive director Aaron Murphy said the marketplace is held at a critical time.

“Families are challenged during these times to make ends meet,” Murphy said. “When you have housing costs that have increased substantially, inflation of food costs… It’s just difficult times.”

The non-profit hopes to serve hundreds of families this holiday season.

The market is open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for families who have already qualified.