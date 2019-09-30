Local non-profit counting down to Christmas; in need of volunteers to sponsor children

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- It may not feel like fall, or even anywhere close to winter in our region, but a local non-profit is already counting down the days until Santa arrives. 

‘Santa Pal’ started its 2019 campaign in Bristol, Virginia on Monday.

Last year alone, the non-profit helped make sure more than 600 children in the Bristol and Sullivan County area received gifts.

You can help this year by sponsoring a child or family to buy presents for. You can also make a monetary donation to Santa Pal.

