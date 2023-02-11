SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue in Sullivan County hosted a pop-up ‘Cat Cafe’ on Saturday.

Animal lovers had the opportunity to sip coffee and pet cats which are all available for adoption at this event.

Tereza DiFrancesco, Cat Cafe Organizer and Bridge Home employee told News Channel 11 that this type of event allows cats to socialize, be entertained and potentially find a forever home.

“So if someone falls in love with one of the cats here, they can adopt them and also it’s great for the cats because they can meet people that they have never seen before, they can socialize with them. And then there are people playing with them so they get some entertainment as well,” DiFrancesco said.

More cat cafes are planned for the future and details are posted to The Bridge Home No-kill Animal Rescue’s social media.