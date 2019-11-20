Local National Guard soldiers returning home from overseas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than 120 National Guard soldiers from our area are returning home after spending nearly a year overseas.

Soldiers from Tennessee’s 776th Support Maintenance Company will arrive in Smyrna, Tennessee on Thursday morning where they will be greeted by family members and unit leaders.

The 776th, which is headquartered in Elizabethton and Mountain City, spent 11 months in Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The soldiers were based out of Camp Buehring and performed vehicle maintenance at camps throughout the Middle East.

The soldiers are scheduled to arrive in Smyrna at 9:10 a.m. CT at the Volunteer Training Site (Building 425).

Following a welcome home ceremony and once some administrative tasks are complete, the unit will depart Smyrna for their armories in Elizabethton and Mountain City.