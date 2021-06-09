Local musicians honored with Tennessee Music Pathways markers in downtown Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The State of Tennessee, City of Kingsport and Visit Kingsport honored four local musicians as markers were unveiled in their names on Wednesday.

Doyle Lawson, Barry Bales, Brownie McGhee and Lesley Riddle were among those honored as a part of the Tennessee Music Pathways program.

“It’s very humbling to think about 12-year-old me going into the guitar shop over here on Market taking music lessons when I was first starting out,” Bales said. “Just incredible, just a huge blessing.”

“I’m very, very honored, almost overwhelmed,” Lawson said. “I’ll have to think about this awhile, kind of let it digest a little.”

While Lawson and Bales were in attendance, those who couldn’t make it were also remembered. The late Lesley Riddle and Brownie McGhee were honored for their contributions to country and blues music.

Kingsport native Kevin Triplett was a part of the team that worked to make the markers a reality.

“Our DNA is in music, and that is who we are, and what we do, and it’s not just within the confines of 95 counties of Tennessee,” Triplett said. “Our music reaches worldwide.”