JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local musician and television act in East Tennessee has passed away.

Margaret “Bonnie Lou” Moore enjoyed a life-long career in gospel and bluegrass music alongside her husband, Buster.

The couple worked in radio for several years before becoming one of the first live television acts on WJHL.

They eventually began the Smoky Mountain Hayride Variety Show in Pigeon Forge.

Margaret “Bonnie Lou” Moore was 93-years-old.