Local musician creates song for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City musician Deshawn White has created a song that will be used in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Below is a link to White’s Facebook post with his song “Control.”

White has experience working and traveling with music industry icons such as Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Lil Wayne.

While touring with Cash Money Records, White released a mixtape titled “ET Phone Home.”

According to his Facebook page, White also ventured into the realm of Christian music where he released a single titled “Hold On” and in 2015 a full-length Christian album titled “Before The Ceiling Falls.”