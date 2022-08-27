JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28.

The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness.

People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of possible heavy traffic due to the ride.

The memorial ride is set to leave at 12 p.m. from Wingdeer Park in Johnson City. For more information, visit the Tri-Cities Takeover event page.