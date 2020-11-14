Local motorcycle club teams with housing authority to raise funds, collect coats for children

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another year has passed, and the temperatures continue to drop.

One local motorcycle club knows the importance of staying warm in frigid weather and strives to ensure no child is left cold this winter.

The Ghost Riders Motorcycle Club is hosting its 13th annual coat and toy drive for children up to the age of 17 years.

The motorcyclists teamed up with the Elizabethton Development Housing Authority (EDHA) to make the annual drive possible.

Those interested in donating can do so Saturday and Sunday — November 14 and 15 — from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wal-Mart in Elizabethton. The team accepts coats, toys, and money to gear toward Christmas gifts and goodies for children.