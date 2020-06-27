Local motorcycle club hosts cookout for Johnson City police

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Dog Tag Brigade motorcycle club hosted a cookout at the Johnson City Police Department Saturday afternoon to show their support for local law enforcement.

Hot dogs and hamburgers were handed out with all the fixin’s as a sign of friendship between police and bikers.

One local Motorcycle Club, The Dog Tag Brigade, is throwing a BBQ for the Johnson City Police Department this afternoon to show their support for their services to the community. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/5aJr6rAbks — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) June 27, 2020

“Trying to give back to them since they do so many good things for us,” said Erby Brown, a member of the Dog Tag Brigade. “There’s been so much turmoil in the country lately that were just trying to give back to show everybody that they’re not bad people or not bad guys.”

Approximately 25 brigade members attended the cookout with several police officers rotating in and out of the station while on shift.