JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of motorcyclists took to the road in Johnson City Saturday for a good cause.

The local chapter of Southern Cruisers Riding Club hosted their annual rally and benefit ride. The ride started off in Johnson City around 10 a.m., and bikers rode through some of the Tri-Cities most beautiful areas.

People came from all over to participate. Some came from other states and others all the way from Canada and Sweden.

Organizers say the profits from the ride will go towards St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

“It’s a drop n the bucket to an organization the size of St Jude, their budget is unreal. But it’s dollars they did not get if people here did not support it,” said Rob Fraley, first officer of Southern Crusiers riding Club Chapter 77.

Chapter 77 of the riders club has been able to donate more than $83,000 to St. Jude over the years and the organization as a whole has donated more than $3 million in total.

The group has 30,000 members worldwide.