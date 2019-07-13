Local mothers attend historic Katie Beckett law signing ceremony in Nashville

Breaking News
TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – It was a historic week for thousands across the state of Tennessee.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed the Katie Beckett Waiver program into law on Thursday, and the ceremony featured some local flair.

Several mothers from the Tri-Cities region attended the ceremony, which will now see children with complex disabilities now receive healthcare – no matter their parents’ income.

You can learn more about the work accomplished locally. Mallorie Hatcher visited News Channel 11 last weekend to discuss program.

Work continues on Katie Beckett program for Tennessee

For any questions about the Katie Beckett Waiver program, visit the following link.

