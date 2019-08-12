Local mother working to raise money for autistic son to get service dog

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A local mother is turning to the community for help as she works to raise enough money for her son to get a service dog.

Rebecca Simerly said her son Thomas, 8, is autistic, and the idea of a service dog came from his medical team.

According to Simerly, the dog they are hoping to purchase would be trained to keep Thomas from running away in public places, to help him sleep better at night, and to prevent meltdowns throughout the day.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun spoke to Simerly and will have the full story starting at 6 o’clock.