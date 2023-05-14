JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Melanie Richards is a quarter-finalist in the Super Mom competition, raising money for children in need.

Melanie Richards said she came across the challenge on social media. The competition is partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network.

“At first, I was kind of hesitant to do it,” said Richards. “Because I don’t think I’m a better mom than most moms out there, honestly.”

The goal of the competition is to share the profile page created on the website with friends and family to get them to vote and donate money.

“We’re still asking for people to vote for us and people to donate to the organization,” said Richards. “Then hopefully you make it to the semifinals and then the final voting is when they decide who wins.”

The Richards said she has been overwhelmed with the support she has received in the competition, from friends and family.

“I mean, it’s been across the board,” said Richards “From new friends and colleagues to people that I probably haven’t talked to in 20 years.”

The competition is a local benefit, as Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City is affiliated with the Children’s Miracle Network.

The grand prize winner will receive $20,000, a weekend getaway, and a feature in Women’s World Magazine.

The Richards family plans to give the prize money to people in need.

“As a family on the remote chance that I would win, we agreed that we would donate that back,” said Richards. “It would probably go to a few different children’s organizations, some that we already support and then some that we wanted to support.”

The Super Mom quarterfinals voting period happens from May 15 to June 8, and the grand prize winner will be announced on June 15.

To support Melanie in the competition and donate to the Children’s Miracle Network you can check out her Super Mom page.