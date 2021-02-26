Local McAlister’s to donate 10% of Monday’s sales to Niswonger Children’s Hospital

(WJHL) — Local McAlister’s Deli locations will donate 10 percent of their sales this Monday to Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Locations in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol, Virginia will host a “ChariTEA” event benefiting the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon.

McAlister’s says guests helped the company raise $1,200 last year and $6,000 over the last few years.

Click here to find the location nearest to you.

The 9th annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon will take place Thursday and Friday on Holston Valley Broadcasting radio stations.

News Channel 11 will be live at the children’s hospital on Friday to wrap up the two-day event.

You can donate now by calling 855-611-KIDS or by texting the word “kite” to 243725.