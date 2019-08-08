Local marker commemorating Methodism in Tennessee moved after more than 90 years

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Thursday morning an area church celebrated the history of its denomination in Tennessee.

A granite boulder commemorating the early days of Methodism in the state of Tennessee has sat along Knob Creek Road for more than 90 years.

That marker now has a new home in the Hunter’s Lake neighborhood where it was rededicated Thursday.

Church members in the community gathered at the marker’s new location where they say it will be more visible, hoping it gets the attention it deserves.

Members of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church moved the boulder to this specific spot because they said this is the area where ministers held some of the first Methodist conferences in Tennessee in the late 1700’s.