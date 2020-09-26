Local man walked 28 days from South Carolina to Tennessee raising awareness, money for Recovery Resources

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local man finished a major effort to raise funds for an organization that helps those recovering from addiction Friday – walking from Folly Beach, South Carolina to Johnson City, Tennessee.
Roger Powell of Recovery Resources in Elizabethton said the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to raise money for the organization.
He also says it has made things even harder for those battling addiction.
Powell has been walking 28 days – since August 23 – with every step, raising awareness.
He said 28 days is the average stay in a treatment center.
Recovery Resources hosted a finish line celebration Friday where Powell crossed the finish line at summit Leadership.