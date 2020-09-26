Local man walked 28 days from South Carolina to Tennessee raising awareness, money for Recovery Resources

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local man finished a major effort to raise funds for an organization that helps those recovering from addiction Friday – walking from Folly Beach, South Carolina to Johnson City, Tennessee.

Roger Powell of Recovery Resources in Elizabethton said the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to raise money for the organization.

Roger Powell of Recovery Resources just returned home from spending 28 days walking from Folly Beach, South Carolina to Johnson City to raise money for Recovery Resources. pic.twitter.com/XwIbxdIuzr — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) September 25, 2020

He also says it has made things even harder for those battling addiction.

Powell has been walking 28 days – since August 23 – with every step, raising awareness.

He said 28 days is the average stay in a treatment center.

Recovery Resources hosted a finish line celebration Friday where Powell crossed the finish line at summit Leadership.