Local man to walk from South Carolina to Johnson City to raise money for Recovery Resources

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local man is preparing for a major effort to raise funds for an organization that helps those recovering from addiction.

Roger Powell of Recovery Resources in Elizabethton says the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to raise money for the organization.

He also says it has made things even harder for those battling addiction.

Beginning Friday, Powell will spend 28 days walking from Folly Beach, South Carolina to Johnson City to raise money for Recovery Resources.

Powell says 28 days is the average stay in a treatment center.