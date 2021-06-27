Local man makes wreaths for Summer Wells to ‘raise awareness’

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The prayer garden at Solomon Temple Missionary Baptist Church is covered in teddy bears, wreaths and mementos in hopes of Summer Wells’ safe return.

A Johnson City man who follows the case made two wreaths for the missing 5-year-old, and says his goal in doing so is to raise awareness.

“Children go missing practically every single day throughout the whole world,” said Allen Nelson. “With this being so close to our backyard, it hits a little more personal for missing children, especially at this age.”

He says his newest wreath for Summer has a light at the bottom, and says he hops the light stays on until she is returns home safely.