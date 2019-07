ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of marvel’s superheroes decided to make a visit in Elizabethton this week.

Carter County native Jimmy Pierce had the chance to don a “Spiderman” costume and visit children at the bonnie kate theater for a “sensory-friendly show.”

Your friendly neighborhood spider visited the Bonnie Kate Theater! Thanks Spider-Man! Posted by Bonnie Kate Theater on Thursday, July 25, 2019

The show was provided by Lenden-Holt and Curlee Communication Consultants for children with sensory needs.

Officials say they are appreciative of Jimmy stopping by to make the days of the children at the theater.