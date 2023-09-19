JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local man competed in a national mullet competition that’s working to raise money for a veteran-focused nonprofit. Samuel Blankenship entered the USA Mullet Championships this year to show off his locks and to help Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.

Blankenship said he’s named his mullet “Dew it for Dale” and he’s glad to put the hairdo to good use.

“It’s just a fun, easy way to give back to our veterans,” he said. “All the donations that they raise for it and everything.”

According to the contest’s website, Jared Allen Homes for Wounded Warriors is a nonprofit organization “dedicated to providing critically injured United States Military veterans with injury-specific, accessible and mortgage-free homes.”

“I’ll just say, to be the man, you got to beat the man; and Mr., I believe Salvador, who’s won it last year. I’m coming for you. I’m just going to end it with a nice ‘Whooooooo’.”

Blankenship told News Channel 11 that he’s embracing his competitive side in the USA Mullet Championships while taking pride in supporting a good cause. Round one of voting has ended for the USA Mullet Championship, and round two’s voting period begins on Sept. 20.