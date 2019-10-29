Local man celebrates 101st birthday by breaking his own record at Bays Mountain

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kingsport’s Bob Miller celebrated his 101st birthday Tuesday by breaking his own record at Bays Mountain Park.

Last year, he celebrated his 100th birthday by ziplining at Bays Mountain, and he was the oldest person to ever do so.

This year Bob went zip lining again, breaking his own record.

He told News Channel 11 he is thankful to have stayed in great physical condition to allow him these opportunities.

Not only does Bob Miller enjoy ziplining, but we’re told he has also paraglided, flown in helicopters, hot air balloons and powered parachutes!