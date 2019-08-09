Local lawmakers weigh in on next steps following mass shootings

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After two weekend mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio killed at least 30 people – we’re asking local lawmakers what should be done to prevent another.

Getting a gun in Tennessee is pretty simple – show a valid Tennessee ID, submit a background check form, and if you’re approved – you can get a gun.

Lawmakers we spoke to at the Kingsport Chamber’s 14th Annual Legislative BBQ at the Domtar Cabin said we need to take a closer look at the mental health issue behind people who commit mass shootings rather than the weapon used.

“People look to government and say fix this, what’s the answer to it. I don’t know if it’s that easy,” Senator Jon Lundberg said.

Senator Lundberg said helping people with mental health issues needs to be addressed further.

“After 9/11 – we talked about if you see something, say something. How do we deal with that now, especially in an era of social media where people are posting some things that hey this should be a sign of – somebody needs to know what’s being posted or written,” Senator Lundberg said.

State Representative Bud Hulsey worked in law enforcement for 36 years and doesn’t think gun laws are the issue.

“If you want to say, you can’t have a weapon that shoots more than 30 rounds, lawless people will get one,” Hulsey went on to say,”I’m all in favor of 100% background checks. You bet. I’m all in favor of mental ill people not having access to weapons.”

Some voters think the gun laws are part of the problem.

Thursday night – Moms Demand Action Tri-Cities gathered in Founders Park in Johnson City to honor the victims and push for what they call “common sense gun laws.”

“Federally there’s a background check law that is for licensed sellers of guns, so that leaves out a lot of loopholes in the system,” Vicki Powers with Moms Demand Action said.

President Trump has shown his support for a red flag law – which allows police or family to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from someone who may hurt them self or others.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said it’s too early to commit to a red flag law.