JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee legislative session is set to start in just a few days, with plenty of topics that lawmakers have in front of them.

In November 2023, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee proposed a statewide voucher program that would allow tax money to cover a portion of student tuition at private schools.

Senator Jon Lundberg, who chairs the Senate Education Committee and represents Sullivan and Hawkins counties, said he believes the program gives parents more choice in their student’s education.

“We have great schools,” said Lundberg. “We have great teachers. But shouldn’t parents have a role in ‘where are my son and daughter going to go?'”

Lundberg added that he thinks the vouchers are for the benefit of the students.

“We are all making an investment,” Lundberg said. “In what? In these kids to get them ready to do whatever it is they want to do.”

Representative David Hawk voted against school vouchers in the past. He said he is not on board with the Governor’s proposal.

“Many of my colleagues will be sponsors of the legislation,” said Hawk, a Greene County Republican. “And they are wholeheartedly in favor of it. I myself am not 100% on board. And at this moment I don’t think that vouchers are good for my district in [the] Northeast.”

Gun control will also be a key topic of discussion during session. Conversations regarding firearm access have arisen since the Covenant School shooting in Nashville last year.

Senator Lundberg said Tennessee has done well strengthening school safety in the wake of tragedies like Covenant.

“If you want to talk about safety and what we’ve done in schools,” Lundberg said. “Everything from putting in funding an SRO at every school in the state, that’s amazing. Hardening schools and making certain the doors are locked, that the windows are protected and can’t be shot out, we’ve done some things to really protect folks.”

Representative Hawk said the issue isn’t one that is going to be easy to resolve.

“What I want to see done is ensure that if folks are having a mental health crisis, that they get the care that they need through whatever mechanism,” Hawk said. “The legal issue and the legal concern we’re having is, when can that individual be deemed okay to carry a firearm?”

The Tennessee legislative session will begin at noon on Tuesday.