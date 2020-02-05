Local lawmakers respond to State of the Union address

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several lawmakers from both Tennessee and Virginia released statements on their thoughts on President Trump’s third State of the Union address.

U.S. Representative Phil Roe said was a pleasure to attend the State of the Union address, and said our country is making great progress under President Trump.

“President Trump once again delivered an optimistic State of the Union address and it was a privilege to attend. Our country is making great progress under his leadership with the strongest economy of my lifetime. President Trump is improving the VA, rebuilding our military after years of neglect, and putting America first in our trade deals. The president’s policies are creating positive change for families across the U.S., and I look forward to working with him in 2020 to help achieve his goals on behalf of a grateful nation.” Congressman Roe

Congressman Roe also said that despite House Democrats’ focus on impeachment, President Trump has been continuing to improve American lives.

Roe also says he agreed with President Trump’s statements on the need to end surprise medical billing.

In his statement, Roe said that “From day one, President Trump has worked to deliver on the promises he made to the American people. I look forward to working with the president to achieve the great vision he has for our nation.”

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) also said he was pleased with the president’s address.

“President Trump put forward an agenda that will build on his Administration’s successes and continue to advance the well-being of the American people. I was pleased by his commitment to progress on issues that affect Southwest Virginians in their daily lives, including lowering health care costs and energy independence. The State of the Union Address presented a blueprint to achieve a safer and more prosperous country for all Americans.” -Congressman Morgan Griffith

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander tweeted saying that the address was uplifting and powerful.

The president’s address was uplifting and powerful. I especially liked his focus on the good economy, higher incomes, record low unemployment and working together to lower health care costs. — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) February 5, 2020

Senator Tim Kaine from Virginia did not release a statement following the address, but he did say earlier in the day he would vote to convict Trump in the impeachment trial.

Unchallenged evil spreads like a virus. We have allowed a toxic President to infect the Senate and warp its behavior. An acquittal will lead to worse conduct. I will not be part of this continual degradation of public trust. Thus, I will vote to convict President Trump. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 4, 2020

Tennessee State Representative Timothy Hill representing District 3 tweeted his approval of the president’s address.

“The state of the Union is stronger than ever before. God’s grace is still shining; and my fellow Americans, the best is yet to come!” I agree, Mr. President! pic.twitter.com/cG4ShntEtb — Timothy Hill (@TimothyHill_TN) February 5, 2020

Senator Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee tweeted her happiness at seeing Rush Limbaugh receive the Medal of Freedom.

RELATED: President Trump presents Rush Limbaugh with Presidential Medal of Freedom