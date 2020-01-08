Local lawmakers respond to Iranian missile attack

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local and state lawmakers reacted to the attacks in Iraq.

Congressman Phil Roe said his thoughts and prayers are with our men and women in uniform.

He said he plans to attend a congressional briefing on the situation in Iran and Iraq, and he hopes to “Get more specifics on the situation.”

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said my prayers are with our service members in Iraq and their families.

Tonight, my prayers are with our servicemembers in Iraq and their families. Will Congress let the President engage in endless escalation or do our job and debate whether we should be involved in another war in the Middle East? — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 8, 2020

Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith said he’s concerned for our troops in harm’s way after Iran’s missile attacks.

Griffith said this is a serious action on Iran’s part, and Congress must debate and vote if the conflict escalates.