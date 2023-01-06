JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local lawmakers discussed which topics will be of concern for the upcoming session of the Tennessee General Assembly, which kicks off next week.

Republican lawmakers say a top priority will be banning gender-affirming care for minors.

“In Tennessee, we’re going to ban that,” said Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City). “It’s our feeling [that] young boys and girls, teens, they’re not really at the stage where they know what they want, what they should do and how they should do it and who they really are. So we’re going to make sure that that decision has to be made when you’re an adult, when you’re 18.”

Another topic is new transportation infrastructure for the state, but lawmakers say this will most likely start in Nashville and won’t reach our area for a while.

“But, I think we could still see some stuff here as well,” said Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough). “But, we’ve got to get some laws in place to try to fund those programs and that’s what we’re going to be working on.”

Rep. John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton) is interested in issues concerning education and veterans in the upcoming session. He says the third-grade retention law is of high concern locally.

“When you throw a bill out there or a law, saying this is what it’s going to be, a lot of times they don’t do enough in the background of it to understand how it affects us and will it be effective,” Holsclaw said. “So, yes we’re going to address that and see what we’re going to do to help.”

He feels a lot of the agenda will be based on what the governor wants to push.

“I think the agenda this year is year is going to change a little bit,” Holsclaw said. “The governor, he doesn’t have to run again. Whatever he wants to push, or he’s going to try to push.”

Holsclaw said he believes the governor’s agenda includes charter schools and prison reform.

Lawmakers meet in Nashville for the new session of the General Assembly on Tuesday.