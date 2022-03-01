(WJHL) – Over the last week, much of the world’s focus has remained on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lawmakers from Tennessee and Virginia expect that will be a main topic of discussion during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

“If Putin is successful in Ukraine, he will not stop,” Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said. “He will try to remake Europe. We can stop him here or we can face a kind of a Cold War mentality going forward.”

Many American lawmakers have agreed with the most recent American sanctions on the Russian financial system, including Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty.

“I think going forward you will see bipartisan support for sanctions,” Hagerty said. “We want to be as strong and as tough as we possibly can against Vladimir Putin and send him a real message.”

However, Hagerty and Tennessee Rep. Diana Harshbarger believe the current sanctions should have come earlier and did not go far enough.

“No, if you’re going to hit him, hit him where it hurts and that’s in the energy sector,” Harshbarger said.

“Russia is the second-largest producer of energy,” Hagerty said. “This windfall we have provided to Putin has, in effect, subsidized the war machine that Putin is now deploying on Ukraine.”

The United States is dealing with issues in its own energy sector, mainly where gasoline is concerned. Prices have continued to rise as the nation deals with also-rising inflation.

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn believes this problem could be resolved by halting the purchase of oil overseas.

“Under Joe Biden, after one year, we are buying 600,000 barrels of oil from Russia every single day,” Blackburn said. “It is time to return to energy independence.”

“It puts us in a position to come to the aid of our allies in Europe,” Hagerty said. “Instead, right now we’re not only in a position, not only are our European allies vulnerable to Russia, so are we because we’re all dependent on Russian oil right now.”

“So where’s the relief?” Harshbarger asked. “That’s what I want to hear, where’s the relief, how are you going to bring everybody together instead of keep dividing?”

For Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the need to confront the partisan nature of current American politics might be the greatest need of all.

“With the potential world crisis we have with Ukraine, with the exhaustion we all feel about COVID and with the very real challenges around inflation, he needs to bring us together as Americans first,” Warner said.

“I hope tonight that he does try to bring us together to where we can work together,” Harshbarger said. “I don’t foresee that, I’m hopeful about that.”

Despite the many challenges facing the country, both at home and abroad, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine remains optimistic about the country’s future.

We are comeback people,” Kaine said Monday on the Senate floor. “A friend of mine once said tough time don’t last, tough people do, we are tough, tough people.”