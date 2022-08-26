FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local police chiefs and sheriffs attended a school violence and safety summit in Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

More than 100 sheriffs and chiefs from across the state attended the event, including Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps, Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward, Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw, and ETSU Public Safety Chief Cesar Gracia.

During the day-long summit, attendees discussed training, collaborative efforts, legislative needs and potential funding opportunities, possible physical site security improvements, the underutilization of innovative technology related to school safety, and lessons learned from acts of violence in schools across the country, according to a joint news release by the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police.

The summit was the first of a series of events planned by both associations regarding school violence and safety. They plan to involve state law enforcement, training officials from state and local agencies, and education leaders at the next summit.