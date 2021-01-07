Local law and security experts discuss Washington ‘insurgency’

(WJHL) – Local political science and security experts weighed in on the scene that unfolded yesterday in the Capitol building and the proper way to refer to the events.

Gail Helt, King University Director of Security and Intelligence Studies, calls yesterday’s events an insurgency.

“This was a right-wing insurgency,” Helt said. “I used to be an analyst for CIA that’s exactly what I would have called this if I saw it happen in another country.”

Stewart Harris, Lincoln Memorial University law professor, said he refers to yesterday’s events as an attempted coup.

“These are people who are acting, who were acting violently at the behest of the president of the United States to prevent the duly elected president of the United States from taking office and thereby perpetuating the power of the incumbent,” Harris said. “What does one call this except a coup? An attempt to take over the government of the United States.”

Helt said in her position with the CIA she has seen it happen in other countries.

“I just never thought I’d see it happen in my own,” Helt said.