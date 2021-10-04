Local Honor Flight chapter joins national network

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands has been recognized as a new hub by the National Honor Flight Network.

Honor Flight is a national network of independent hubs that take veterans on all-expense-paid trips to Washington to see the memorials dedicated to those who have served. Veterans can visit sites such as the Arlington National Cemetery, World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and Vietnam Memorial.

“Our plan is to have two trips a year beginning in April 2022 and we will have those two trips and add more trips if the community supports this endeavor,” said Michelle Stewart of Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands.

For more information on Honor Flight, visit www.honorflightah.org or www.honorflight.org.