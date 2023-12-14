GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One homeschool mom in Greene County supports Gov. Bill Lee’s school voucher program because she says it could open more possibilities for families all over Tennessee.

“I think it’s going to give parents better options, I feel like there’s a lot of parents, especially in this community, that send their kids to public school because they feel that they have no other option,” said Christy Valys. “It’s very expensive to homeschool, especially when you have multiple children.”

The governor’s expanded voucher program, if passed, would provide $20,000 in scholarship money to students that would go towards tuition costs and materials at a private school of their choice.

“Last year I spent probably about $5,000 on curriculum for four kids,” said Valys. “It’s just expensive.”

Valys told News Channel 11 that she supports the school voucher program.

“It’s going to give parents the option,” Valys said. “And even an option to go to private school if the parents can’t afford to be home with their kids to teach them, because that’s another issue. A lot of times you need both parents in the workforce and that creates an issue, especially with younger kids.”

Valys also volunteers to teach at the Crossroads Cowboy Church home school co-op group. The co-op group is not categorized under a Category IV school but Jennifer Goss, co-op administrator, said she wants to change that.

“We would like to expand and we would definitely look at starting a Christian school,” said Goss. “We can’t do that because we do not have the funds to do that and I want to make it affordable for families that can’t afford it.”

Goss said that if the bill passes she would look into applying for a Category IV school title but right now their curriculum is funded by donations.

“We’re lucky we’ve had a lot of people donate their curriculum,” said Goss. “We’ve had a lot of people come in and say, here’s some curriculum that you guys can use and have and we also do the hand-down system.”

Lawmakers will consider the proposal when the legislative session opens on Jan. 9.