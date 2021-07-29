Local homeowners cite traffic, construction for opposition to Johnson City housing project

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Homeowners in the neighborhood surrounding a potential new housing development have been raising concerns regarding possible impacts of the project.

Rezoning of a lot on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City has attracted some backlash, with local residents citing concerns over traffic and potential safety hazards in the area.

“The speed is definitely an issue on this road, and I would say people average 45 miles an hour in a 25 zone,” said John Little, a 15-year resident of a property in the area. “I get honked at just for slowing down just to pull into our driveway, that happens quite often, it’s interesting. I try to pull into my driveway at 30 miles an hour just to keep people off my tail.”

Residents told News Channel 11 that the city has reassured them that traffic studies say Browns Mill can handle the increased traffic that follows a new development, in this case an apartment complex.

Others said they worry that construction that could prepare the area for such an influx could block the road, making their commute and traffic problems that much worse.

The rezoning moved one step closer to completion on Thursday after the Johnson City Commission voted to continue to public comment and the reading of the city’s traffic study.