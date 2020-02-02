Local homeless shelter suspending overnight stays; Pastor cites health issues & lack of support

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — One local homeless shelter has announced it has temporarily suspended overnight stays at their facility.

River’s Edge Dream Center is located off of US 19E near across the road from the City of Elizabethton garage.

Pastor Darrin Smith says a multitude of issues has caused the decision.

The following email was by provided by the pastor to News Channel 11.

“It’s more than the lack of volunteers. It’s also support and health issues. I have no choice but rest and relieve my stress. Doctors orders. We are discussing on moving the overnight stay somewhere else, out of the church. This may happen down the road in several months. We will have to wait and see what pans out.”