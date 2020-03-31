Local Holiday Inn displays green heart as a message of ‘hope and love’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- If you drive along Interstate 26 near Exit 20 at night, you will see a large green heart glowing atop of the Holiday Inn.

General Manager Patricia Kilgore told News Channel 11 in an e-mail Tuesday, “My team and I wanted to share Hope and Love supporting our community in this unprecedented time in our lives. Hoping to give a ray of encouragement to others that may be passing by.”

