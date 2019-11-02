Local high schools to compete in state band competition Saturday

TENNESSEE (WJHL) – The Elizabethton High School Betsy Band is looking for its second state title Saturday evening.

It’s all part of the 39th Annual Tennessee Division II State Marching Band Championship at Stewarts Creek High School.

Elizabethton came up just short the past two years but came away with the title in 2016.

Also from our area, Unicoi County and Sullivan South High Schools are looking to bring home some hardware from the event.

Performances started at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the finals set for 7:30 p.m.

WJHL News Channel 11 would like to wish all bands and students the best of luck.