Local high schools make U.S. News & World Report’s ‘Best Tennessee High Schools’ list

(WJHL) – Several local high schools made U.S. News & World Report’s Best Tennessee High Schools list.
According to the U.S. News & World Report website, they rank the schools based on:
- College Readiness – 30%
- Math and Reading Proficiency – 20%
- Math and Reading Performance – 20%
- Underserved Student Performance – 10%
- College Curriculum Breadth – 10%
- Graduation Rate – 10%.
Below are the schools that made the list in the Tri-Cities region.
- #8 University School
- #17 Science Hill High School
- #18 Greeneville High School
- #21 Dobyns-Bennett High School
- #39 Tennessee High School
- #67 Sullivan South High School
- #71 David Crockett High School
- #83 Elizabethton High School
- #96 Johnson County High School