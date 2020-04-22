Local high schools make U.S. News & World Report’s ‘Best Tennessee High Schools’ list

(WJHL) – Several local high schools made U.S. News & World Report’s Best Tennessee High Schools list.

According to the U.S. News & World Report website, they rank the schools based on:

College Readiness – 30%

Math and Reading Proficiency – 20%

Math and Reading Performance – 20%

Underserved Student Performance – 10%

College Curriculum Breadth – 10%

Graduation Rate – 10%.

Below are the schools that made the list in the Tri-Cities region.