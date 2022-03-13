GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local high schooler is being rewarded by two institutions for his hard work and dedication.

17-year-old Jacob Ogan will receive the Eagle Scout honor in April for his lifetime of leadership in the Boy Scouts Troop 240. In addition, Ogan was also named valedictorian for Daniel Boone High School’s Class of 2022.

“Part of the Scout Law is a Scout is reverent. I think that really just the entirety of scouting, all of our beliefs are built off that reverence toward our creator above all else,” Ogan said.

Outside of school Ogan also works part-time at Pal’s, assists his father with his business and leads a Bible class before school on Wednesday mornings.

Ogan’s parents Richard and Melony said their son will soon head to Louisville, Kentucky where he will work to obtain a Master’s degree in Divinity and a bachelor’s in Communication from Boyce College and Southern Seminary.