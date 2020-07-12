Local high school teacher to represent Tennessee CTE educators in virtual event

Photo courtesy of Carter County Schools via Facebook

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hampton High School teacher has been chosen to represent all Tennessee CTE teachers at the 2020 Institute for Career and Technical Education event on July 20, according to a Facebook post from the Carter County School system Saturday.

Daniel Arnett will represent all state CTE educators during the virtual event. In 2020, a record number of Tennessee CTE educators registered to speak, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Education.

