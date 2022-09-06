PILGRIM’S KNOB, Va. (WJHL) — A public Buchanan County high school announced Tuesday morning that it suspended its varsity football program.

Twin Valley High School Principal Chad Stevens told News Channel 11 that the suspension is due to a “lack of numbers” and “is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our student-athletes.”

It is unclear when the school will reestablish its football program. Twin Valley does not have a junior varsity team, according to Stevens.

A public announcement from the school reads as follows:

Due to unforseen circumstances which have diminished our existing roster, Twin Valley High School regretfully announces the suspension of our Varsity football program for the 2022 Fall Season. The administration and coaching staff have determined that this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well being of our student athletes. Twin Valley Panther Athletics via Facebook

The exact reasoning behind the diminished roster was not made clear. It is unknown for how long the program will be suspended. No further details have been released.

Seventeen Twin Valley Panther football players are in a team picture posted in late August. The Panthers played one game this season against the Montcalm Generals in West Virginia and fell short 44-14. The team had been slated to take on Honaker on Sept. 9 and host the first home game against Northwood on Sept. 16.

The school’s athletic page identified the coach as Tommy Crigger. The team was a year removed from earning a share of the Black Diamond District Championship, losing in the first round of the Virginia High School League playoffs to Patrick Henry.