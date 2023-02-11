ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University welcomed more than 85 choral students from area high schools to perform at the Milligan Invitational Choral Festival on Saturday.

The event was in celebration of Black History Month and consisted of local high school choral students accompanied by Milligan faculty playing African-American-composed pieces.

“My favorite part about the performance was seeing the energy of the high school students. So they got here started rehearsing this morning at 9:30,” Noah DeLong, Director and Associate Professor of Music told News Channel 11. “And to build towards the performance tonight with such energy and skill and expression is really a credit to them, and really fun to be a part of–really an honor to be a part of.”

The performance is thanks in part to a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, which made this event possible for students from seven area high schools.