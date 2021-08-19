Local high school football teams compete in ‘The Railroad Rumble’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two local high school football teams, the Science Hill Hilltoppers and the Elizabethton Cyclones, will face off at the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium at East Tennessee State University in a game known as “The Railroad Rumble.”

The Railroad Rumble is set to kick off the new football season and the teams will compete for a brand new trophy.

The trophy, which resembles a football sitting on a railroad tie, was built by Science Hill Career and Technical Education instructors Brent Sluder and Robbie Tester made from railroads spikes collected from the railroad tracks where the Tweetsie Trail now is.

A pre-game tailgate will be hosted by Bank of Tennessee and Carter County bank outside of the stadium.