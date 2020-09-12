Local gym hosts 9/11 memorial workout

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sept. 11, 2020 marked 19 years since the terrorist attacks in New York and our nation’s Capitol.

Last night, a local gym decided to honor those lost with a memorial workout at Founders Park.

Military members, first responders, veterans, and spouses joined in on the workout that included bench presses, goblet squats, and more — each exercise at 11 reps and 9 rounds, which equates to 99 reps of each exercise.

“I’m prior military, so 9/11 means a lot to us, so we’re doing this special workout,” Danielle Hawkins said. “We’re going to be running 2,001 meters, which is the year it happened and then we’re doing nine rounds of eleven different movements to commemorate 9/11. And as we go, we think about all the lives that we’re lost, and so it means a lot to us to keep moving.”

Nearly a dozen community members joined in on the vigorous workout.