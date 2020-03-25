Local gun store owner says gun and ammo sales are up amid pandemic

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An owner of a local gun shop says his store has seen an increase in firearm and ammunition sales during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Tommy Isaacs, co-owner of Tri-Cities Gun Depot in Elizabethton, said his store usually keeps 450 to 500 guns in stock, but as of Wednesday, the store was down to about 70 guns.

“We’re getting a lot on new people that have never owned a gun before,” Isaacs said. “We had six in here yesterday that were just getting something because they wanted to feel protected in case they shut the town down and couldn’t go places and people started breaking into their homes and trying to protect their stuff is what a lot of this buying is.”

He says the store is following the state mandate by only allowing two customers in the building at one time.

“We’ve got a guy at the door that lets you in and out, we provide gloves for people, we always sanitize the pens, the counters. As soon as somebody leaves, whatever they looked at, we wipe down with a Clorox wipe. We’re just trying to be as cautious as we can for people.”