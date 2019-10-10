Local group crocheting sleeping mats for homeless

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A group met for the first time Thursday, to start on a project that will benefit the homeless in our region.

Heidi Perry is a water aerobics instructor at Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City. She said through that class, they came up with the idea to crochet sleeping mats for the homeless.

Those involved with getting this project off the ground have been collecting plastic grocery bags they will cut up into sections and then crochet.

Perry said it takes about 50 hours to make one of the mats. They are hoping to make at least 20.

The mats are made of what they call PLARN (plastic yarn).

Anyone interested in participating can contact the community center.