Local Grammy-nominated musician Amythyst Kiah to give virtual performance Friday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 11: Amythyst Kiah performs onstage during the 2019 Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Grammy-nominated Amythyst Kiah will perform virtually from the Tipton Gallery in Johnson City on Friday, October 2.

According to a release from ETSU, the performance will start at 6 p.m. and be livestreamed on the ETSU Slocumb Galleries’ Facebook Live. You can watch that by clicking here.

Kiah’s performance will also be available via Zoom. You can view that way by clicking here or using the Zoom ID 710 908 4999.

Kiah was nominated for a Grammy for Best American Roots Song for her song “Black Myself,” which was the opening track on the album “Songs of Our Native Daughters.”

She is an alumna of ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Program.

“Black Myself” won the 2019 Song of the Year award at the Folk Alliance International Conference.

The release says Kiah’s performance is in conjunction with the exhibit “Black Diaspora: From Africa to Appalachia to Affrilachia” currently on display at the Tipton Gallery.

The gallery is operated by ETSU’s Slocumb Galleries and Department of Art and Design.