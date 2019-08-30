Local governments raising awareness for ‘Suicide Prevention Awareness Month’

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local governments are hoping to do their part to raise awareness for “Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.”

According to the National Alliance for Mental Illness, “September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month—a time to share resources and stories in an effort to shed light on this highly taboo and stigmatized topic.”

The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is hoping to raise awareness, working with local governments to raise awareness about the cause.

Just this month, TSPN representatives visited Washington County. Mayor Joe Grandy signed a proclamation recognizing September as “Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.”

A report from June shows that suicide is the leading cause of injury death in Tennessee. More people die by suicide than by car crashes or murder.

The report correlates with a new study from the Centers for Disease Control that shows that suicide is rising across the United States.

According to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, most of those who die by suicide in the state are white males between ages 45 and 54.

There is help available because suicide is never the answer. You can text TN to 741-741 and connect with a crisis counselor or you can call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).