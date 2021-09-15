Local government leaders to meet Tuesday to consider how to use Baby Doe settlement funds

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several county and city leaders in Northeast Tennessee will meet to discuss how they can best use the settlement funds from the Baby Doe opioid case.

According to Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, District Attorney Generals Barry Staubus, Ken Baldwin and Dan Armstrong will meet with local leaders in Jonesborough Tuesday night.

Venable said they will be discussing the possibility of using the funds to build an opioid treatment facility. County and municipalities that received a part of the $35 million settlement are not restricted in how they use the funds.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Grace Meadows Farm on John France Road. Venable could not confirm which other local leaders would be present.

The settlement was reached between Endo Pharmaceuticals and several Northeast Tennessee entities in July 2021 after more than four years of litigation. The lawsuit was first filed in 2017 and originally included two other pharmaceutical companies. However, the other two companies have since filed for bankruptcy.

The lawsuit challenged opioid producers and was the first case to include a born opioid-dependent infant, referred to as “Baby Doe,” as a plaintiff.